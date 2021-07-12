Bihar: 139 Jawans of Patna Police Suspended, Here’s Why

There was a lot of panic in the police line after the death of female police officer Savita Kumari stationed in Patna in November 2018. The policemen also battered the rural SP.

In a rare move, 139 jawans of Patna police have been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated against them. In November 2018 after the death of woman police officer Savita Kumari during training for traffic management in Patna there was a riot in the police line area in Lodipur of Patna. There was rioting and arson by police jawans. A DSP and SP rural of Patna were attacked and the SP City’s vehicle was damaged.

Then SSP Manu Maharaj had recommended immediate dismissal of 185 policemen from service with immediate effect after an investigation into the matter. This recommendation was then approved by the higher authorities. After this the accused policemen took this matter to the court. During the hearing of the case the dismissed policemen were reinstated in service.

The dismissed policemen joined the duty but SSP Upendra Sharma has ordered to suspend them and initiate a departmental inquiry against all.

On May 3 a local court in Patna issued an order to begin the legal process for their reinstatement annulling the dismissal order. SSP Manu Maharaj took action in this case on the orders of then-IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan, but those suspended policemen were not given a chance to present their side. On the basis of this the court ordered reinstatement of jawans. However, all of them have now been subjected to departmental action. According to Patna SSP Upendra Sharma, all of them were allowed to join duty as per the court order but next day the Headquarters ordered to suspend them and initiate departmental inquiry.

