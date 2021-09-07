Bihar: 5 Cops, Going to Bring Prisoner From Bhagalpur, Meet With Accident in Purnia

Five police personnel and a driver were injured after their Scorpio collided with a truck in Bihar’s Purnia district on Tuesday. The accident took place on a state highway near the Kachhari Balwa petrol pump in the Sarsi area. The injured police personnel and their driver were rushed to the Sarsi primary health centre, where they were administered first aid and then sent to Banmankhi sub-divisional hospital. Assistant sub-inspector Ayodhya Ram has reportedly sustained severe injuries.

The injured cops belong to the Supaul police station in Supaul district and were reportedly on their way to Bhagalpur to bring a prisoner with them. Constable Baneshwar Uraon, who was injured in the accident, said they were supposed to bring the prisoner from Bhagalpur central jail to Supaul. The accused had to be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Supaul. However, the police vehicle hit a truck in Sarsi, around 90 km from Bhagalpur.

Sarsi police station chief Naresh Kumar said that his men reached the spot soon after being informed of the accident and took the injured cops to the hospital. He also assured that all of the policemen were out of danger.

In a recent incident in Sitamarhi, six police officials, including a sub-inspector, were injured after they were attacked by locals at Bhaluaaha village in the Kanhauli police station area. The cops had gone there to stop a programme organised to celebrate the birth of a child amid Covid-19. When police tried to stop the orchestra programme, which was part of the event, the villagers got infuriated and resorted to stone-pelting.

Cops from nearby Sonbarsa, Sahiyara and Bhutahi police stations rushed to the village to rescue the policemen. At least fifteen people, including villagers, were apprehended by police for their alleged involvement in the attack.

