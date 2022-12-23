CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar: 6 Killed, 10 Injured After Chimney Explodes at Brick Industry in Motihari, Many Feared Trapped
1-MIN READ

Bihar: 6 Killed, 10 Injured After Chimney Explodes at Brick Industry in Motihari, Many Feared Trapped

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 23:59 IST

Motihari, India

The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa (Screengrab)

According to reports, the chimney exploded while lighting a brick kiln in Motihari

At least 6 dead bodies were recovered from a brick factory in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, after a massive blast rocked the place. Several others are feared trapped under the debris and so far, 10 injured people have been shifted to Raxaul for treatment.

The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa. According to reports, the chimney exploded while lighting a brick kiln in Motihari. Over two dozen laborers including the chimney owner have been injured.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said. “The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said. Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

(PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:December 23, 2022, 20:11 IST
last updated:December 23, 2022, 23:59 IST
