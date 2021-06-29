Bihar: 7 Illegal Gun Factories Busted In Munger, 4 Held

Bihar Police has got big success in busting arms smuggling rackets and arresting illegal gun manufacturers in Munger district. The Police have seized seven mini-gun factories running illegally in Taufir Diara area of the district. It also arrested 4 people who were involved in making these weapons illegally.

On the instructions of Munger SP, raids were conducted by the officials of the Mufasil police station in the Taufir Diara area. The Police have also recovered two semi-finished guns, one pistol and other materials used in gun making.

Bihar’s Munger district is infamous for running an illegal weaponry network.

Four arrested operators have been identified as Bhumi Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Nero Yadav and Kewal Yadav. They all are residents of Maya Dariyapur of the Mufasil police station area of Bihar’s Munger.

According to police, they used to run their business of illegal arms trafficking. They were using the water level rise in the Ganga river as a shield to protect themselves as Police were unable to reach there. However, Police raided the area and arrested them.

Munger SP Jagunath Jala Reddy said that arms smugglers are being arrested by the police in all the police station areas of Munger district. The Police teams of the district are regularly conducting raids against illegal gun manufacturers. “We will continue our efforts in busting illegal weaponry network running in Munger,” he said.

Earlier in this month, Bihar Police arrested two arms dealers including a woman who were running an illegal weaponry network in Munger district. Bihar State Task Force (STF) and district police conducted a joint operation and seized 13 pistols of 7.65 mm, 13 magazines and 100 live cartridges along with two mobile phones.

The racket was operating in the name of the woman, Sadhan Devi, who hails from the Sahu Parbatta area in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

