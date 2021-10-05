Bihar: 8-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten By Principal for Peeing in Hostel Bed

An eight-year-old nursery kid was allegedly beaten by the principal of a private school in Bihar for peeing in his hostel bed while sleeping. Soon after, the parents of the kid reached the school and created a ruckus. The principal has, however, termed the allegation as “baseless and completely false".

The boy is a resident of an area that comes under the Chewara police station in Sheikhpura district. He is a nursery student and stays in a hostel at Lord Jesus School in Sikandra. The incident has been reported from the Jamui district of Bihar.

Sources said that the nursery student, living in the hostel of the school, had urinated on the bed while sleeping after which the angry principal beat him up mercilessly with a stick.

While talking to the media, Principal Pankaj Kumar denied the allegations and said, “I was not present in the school on Saturday and Sunday. I have not even touched the child.”

On Sunday, when his cousins went to meet him, they learned that the 8-year-old had been brutally beaten up. The cousins informed the family members about the incident. The family of the child reached the school on Monday morning after receiving the information and accused the principal of beating their child.

According to the sources, the family members have not registered any complaint to the police.

