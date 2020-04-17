Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bihar Allows Eateries & Restaurants Along Highways to Operate from April 20

Certain conditions will be imposed on opening the roadside eateries, restaurants and hotels, Transport Departments Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
Bihar Allows Eateries & Restaurants Along Highways to Operate from April 20
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

The Bihar government on Friday allowed the opening of eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highways in the state from April 20 in order to serve drivers and other transport workers of goods vehicles, officials said.

Certain conditions will be imposed on opening the roadside eateries, restaurants and hotels, Transport Departments Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police have been informed about the decision that was taken after a meeting of the Crisis Management Group, he said.

The decision was taken so that those involved in transporting goods do not face any problem in getting food, he added.

Roadside eateries, located at least at a distance of 10 km from the district headquarters, will be allowed to function, Agarwal said, adding that the district administrations will decide where these joints will be allowed to operate.

Stating that social distancing and sanitation must be ensured at the outlets, he said that there will be no sitting arrangements and the workers will have to have food inside their vehicles.

Besides, patrolling will be done at these outlets to ensure that locals don't misuse them and food inspectors will also carry out checks from time to time, he said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

