Bihar: Arms Smuggling Gang Led By Woman Busted, Two Arrested With 13 Pistols

Bihar Police arrested two arms dealers including a woman who were running an illegal weaponry network in Munger district which is infamous for such activities. Bihar State Task Force (STF) and district police conducted a joint operation and seized 13 pistols of 7.65 mm, 13 magazines and 100 live cartridges along with two mobile phones.

During the joint operation, the authorities discovered that the entire racket was operating in the name of the woman, Sadhan Devi, who hails from Sahu Parbatta area in Bhagalpur. The other accused Ranjit Mandal belongs to Kolwara village in Khagaria district. Both of them were arrested on Thursday near the Sangrampur police station area.

The STF Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that the duo was smuggling arms from the hilly terrains of Kharagpur to Munger and the STF team intercepted them. The SP revealed that the gang was using the woman smuggler to escape police checking and stay under the radar while transferring arms from one place to the other. Police are now looking to find the syndicate for which Sadhan and Ranjit were possibly working.

According to information, the authorities had received a tip about a big consignment of arms to be delivered on Thursday. Then Sangrampur police and STF jointly laid a trap. 45-year-old Sadhan and 55-year-old Ranjit were arrested near a taxi stand in Gangta area in Sangrampur and the authorities recovered 13 pistols, as many magazines and 100 live cartridges from their bag.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar said that Ranjit was using the 45-year-old woman to supply the arms, and police are now investigating where the consignment was headed. Kumar added that the police investigation will also find out the links between Ranjit and Sadhan. Munger is infamous for country-made pistols.

