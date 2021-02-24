Bihar Assembly Adjourned Multiple Times Amid Pandemonium by Opposition Members

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday as the opposition members created a ruckus in the House over Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni's remark against CPI(ML) legislators. Members of CPI(ML) rushed to the well of the House, seeking an apology from the minister for his comment which he made while replying to the call attention notice of Mahboob Alam, a legislator of the party, on the issue of alleged delay in payment of old age pension through direct benefit transfer.

The CPI(ML) legislators were joined by the RJD and Congress members in their agitation and shouted slogans against the NDA government in the state. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha ordered that the objectionable words used by Sahni against the opposition members would not be in the record.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary was seen trying to pacify the agitating members. He expressed regret on behalf of the government for Sahni's remark.

Choudhary said the government wants to assure all the members of the House that it had no intention to disregard any legislator. Since it was the last item in the list of business in the pre-lunch session, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The speaker convened an all-party meeting in his chamber during the lunch break to resolve the issue but the opposition members refused to pay heed to his request. When the members reassembled for the post-lunch session, the opposition MLAs continued their protest and demanded that the minister should be asked to resign.

They also alleged that Sahni made his comment against CPI(ML) members deliberately. As the Speaker's request to members seeking their cooperation failed to yield any result, he adjourned the House for around 20 minutes till 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad presented the second supplementary budget of Rs 19,370.03 crore for the current fiscal in the post-lunch session, amid the din in the House. Prasad, who holds the finance portfolio, earmarked Rs 9,530.27 crore for annual schemes and Rs 9,399.98 crore for the establishment and committed expenditure.

As soon as the legislators assembled again after 3 pm, the noisy scene was witnessed and the speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Thursday.

