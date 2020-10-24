Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Govt Jobs, Higher MSPs, Smart Villages

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandan in Bihar, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selectively pointing out the issues of Bihar after the PM called the Rashtriya Janata Dal's erstwhile 15-year rule as lawless. Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off their campaigns in battleground Bihar yesterday and clashed on Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, abrogation of Article 370 and farm sector reform laws.
Bihar election date: Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) resolution is to bring overall development to the state and create a new 'stunning' Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav while releasing the party's manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020, in Patna.
Oct 24, 2020 9:21 (IST)
PM Selectively Addressed Issues: Tejashwi | Criticising PM Narendra Modi over his election rallies in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the prime minister selectively addressed issues of the state. Tejashwi, the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandan in Bihar, said, "The Prime Minister said that an atmosphere has been created for a person. I believe it was for me. I want to tell him that I am raising issues related to common people of state. The BJP through its manifesto said that it would create 19 lakh jobs to counter the RJD promise of 10 lakh government jobs. They are not giving surety about when and what would be the time frame to create jobs. On the other hand, my time is fixed. I will give jobs through the first signature of the cabinet meeting."
Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav said that on November 9 Lalu Yadav will be released and on 10th, the date of counting of polls, Nitish Kumar will make his way. He also promised…
Oct 24, 2020 8:56 (IST)
Liquor Smuggling Due to Unemployment: Paswan | The people of Bihar are being made smugglers in the name of liquor prohibition. Bihar's mothers and sisters do not want to see their sons and brothers becoming smugglers. All ministers in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet know that people of Bihar are moving towards smuggling of liquor in the absence of employment but everyone is silent, says LJP chief Chirag Paswan.
शराबबंदी के नाम पर बिहारीयों को तस्कर बनाया जा रहा है।बिहार कि माताएँ बहने अपनो को तस्कर बनते नहीं देखना चाहती।बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के संग सभी मंत्रियों को पता है की बिहारी रोज़गार के अभाव में शराब तस्करी के तरफ बढ़ रहा है लेकिन सब के सब को मानो साँप सूँघ लिया है।#असम्भवनीतीश
Tejashwi Hits Out at CM Over Corruption | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should mention the name of one such police station and block office in entire Bihar where any work is done without offering or without bribe? If I am wrong and have any doubt, then in your speech, please ask the public once. Answer will be found: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
सीधी और खुली चुनौती है।
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार संपूर्ण बिहार में किसी एक ऐसे थाने और प्रखंड कार्यालय का नाम बतायें जहां बिना चढ़ावे यानि बिना रिश्वत के कोई कार्य होता है?
अगर मेरी बात गलत और इसमें कोई संदेह है तो अपने भाषण में ज़रा एक बार पब्लिक से पूछ लीजिएगा। जवाब मिल जाएगा।
Raising the China issues at his both rallies — the first at Hisua in Nawada district and another at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur — he said the Chinese army had indeed intruded into the Indian territory, and…
Oct 24, 2020 7:50 (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address election rallies today at Begusarai, Khagaria and Vaishali.
Oct 24, 2020 7:35 (IST)
Nadda to Address 2 Meetings | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will address election meetings in Nalanda and Lakhisarai in Bihar today at 12:50 pm and 3:10 pm respectively.
Oct 24, 2020 7:21 (IST)
IT Department's Notice to Bihar Congress Shows BJP's Frustration: Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Income Tax department's notice to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee showed the BJP's frustration. The IT department served a notice to the Bihar unit of the Congress on Thursday, days before the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to reports. "The notice to verify the source of funds involved shows the BJP's frustration and that they are losing ground in Bihar. Otherwise why do central agencies become active during election time and that too particularly against Congress?" Gehlot asked in a tweet. He further asked whether the IT department and other central agencies will "dare to raid BJP offices during elections".
Oct 24, 2020 7:14 (IST)
Expedite Search, Seizure Operations: EC to Bihar | The Election Commission has asked the authorities in poll-bound Bihar to expedite search and seizure operations for free and fair assembly polls in the state, an official said. The poll panel reviewed the overall poll preparations, be it the issue of training or providing facilities to elderly. During the Lok Sabha elections, various agencies had seized cash and banned items valued at Rs 35.27 crore. The amount is expected to rise further during the assembly polls.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav releases the party manifesto for Bihar elections on Saturday.
Addressing three back to back rallies, Modi castigated the opposition over its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, an emotive issue for the state as several soldiers of the Bihar regiment were killed in hand-to-hand combat. Appealing to the nationalistic zeal of the electorate, Modi raised the issue of annulment of Article 370 which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Referring to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops, Modi said the sons of Bihar valiantly laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let "Mother India bow her head". Rahul Gandhi hit back, accusing the prime minister of "insulting" the soldiers with his comments that there was no Chinese intrusion into India.
Addressing a rally in Hisua in Nawada district, Gandhi mounted a blistering assault on the prime minister over the intrusion by the Chinese military in Ladakh. In his speeches, the prime minister also took on the opposition over their agitation against the farm reform laws enacted by his government, saying the protests were, in fact, aimed at "saving" middlemen and brokers in the garb of backing the Minimum Support Price regime and agriculture 'mandis'.
Rahul Gandhi hit back again at a rally in Kahalgaon, saying prime minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had "broken the backbone" of the farmers, and medium and small businesses. He also flagged another emotive issue of migrant labourers who returned to the state in desperation after they were "chased away" from their places of work in other states during the lockdown.