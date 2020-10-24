Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Govt Jobs, Higher MSPs, Smart Villages

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav releases the party manifesto for Bihar elections on Saturday.



Addressing three back to back rallies, Modi castigated the opposition over its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, an emotive issue for the state as several soldiers of the Bihar regiment were killed in hand-to-hand combat. Appealing to the nationalistic zeal of the electorate, Modi raised the issue of annulment of Article 370 which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.



Referring to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops, Modi said the sons of Bihar valiantly laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let "Mother India bow her head". Rahul Gandhi hit back, accusing the prime minister of "insulting" the soldiers with his comments that there was no Chinese intrusion into India.



Addressing a rally in Hisua in Nawada district, Gandhi mounted a blistering assault on the prime minister over the intrusion by the Chinese military in Ladakh. In his speeches, the prime minister also took on the opposition over their agitation against the farm reform laws enacted by his government, saying the protests were, in fact, aimed at "saving" middlemen and brokers in the garb of backing the Minimum Support Price regime and agriculture 'mandis'.



Rahul Gandhi hit back again at a rally in Kahalgaon, saying prime minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had "broken the backbone" of the farmers, and medium and small businesses. He also flagged another emotive issue of migrant labourers who returned to the state in desperation after they were "chased away" from their places of work in other states during the lockdown.