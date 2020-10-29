Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: How to Get Voter ID by Name, EPIC Number in Voters' List at nvsp.in

The polling in Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 concluded on Wednesday and the total turnout stood at close to 54 per cent. In the first phase of the Bihar elections, 71 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts went to the polls.

The Bihar Assembly elections have been scheduled in three phases – Phase 1 (October 28), Phase 2 (November 3) and Phase 3 (November 7).

With the completion of the phase 1, two more phases are remaining. As voting for the second phase is scheduled on November 3, electorates must be wondering how they can search their voter ID. For that, they just need to go to National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in.

How to search voter ID on nvsp.in using EPIC number or voting details

Step 1: Google National Voters’ Service Portal or enter the url, nvsp.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Search’ in Electoral Roll option

Step 3: You can search your voter ID either by entering details or Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number

Step 4: If voters want to search by details, then they have to provide their name, date of birth, father’s name, gender, state, district, assembly constituency and enter captcha text. Out of these, name, date of birth, father’s name and state are mandatory fields. Without filling the mandatory fields, voters will not be able to search voter ID

Step 5: If electorates want to search by EPIC number, they have to simply enter EPIC number and captcha text

Those who are registered voters can easily find their voter ID through the provided methods. In case a person’s voter ID does not appear, it is possible that he did not enrol for one. For any query, voters may contact The Election Commission using provided helpline numbers.

In the phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, electorates in 94 constituencies in 17 districts will cast their vote.