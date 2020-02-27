English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Bihar Assembly Passes Resolution for Caste-based Census in 2021
With the Bihar Assembly passing this resolution, it becomes the first state in the country to favour a caste-based census.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.
Choudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.
