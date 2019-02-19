English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Caste-based Census in 2021
The caste-based census was required to remove the present cap of 50 per cent on reservation and increase the quota for reserved categories of SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of the increase in their population, CM Nitish Kumar had said in the House.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...
Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Monday passed a resolution recommending to the Centre to conduct caste-based census in 2021, when the next head counting exercise would be held in the country.
The caste-based census was required to remove the present cap of 50 per cent on reservation and increase the quota for reserved categories of SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of the increase in their population, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said in the House last week.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shrawan Kumar moved the proposal in the assembly amid din by Rashtriya Janata Dal members who demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation in the wake of an order passed by the special POCSO court at Muzaffarpur last week.
Shrawan Kumar read out the proposal for the caste-based census in 2021, an issue that has been raised on several occasions by the chief minister.
The resolution was passed five days after Nitish Kumar stressed the need for a caste-based census on February 13, while replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the governor's address.
The only caste-based census in the country had been conducted way back in 1931, he had said.
The parliamentary affairs minister also moved another resolution to implement a roster system at university level by abolishing the department-wise roster system in varsities as asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Following an Allahabad High Court order in April last year, the UGC had announced that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for SC and ST candidates.
The Supreme Court had last month upheld the Allahabad High Court's judgement.
Later, Nitish Kumar announced a hike in monthly emoluments of Vikas Mitras, Shiksha Sewaks, Talimi Markaj Sewaks and cooks who prepare food under the mid-day meal scheme.
Vikas Mitras, who work under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, help the Mahadalit community in availing the benefits of several government welfare schemes.
Their monthly emolument has been increased by Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 10,000 per month and it would benefit 9,875 Vikas Mitras across the state, Nitish Kumar said.
Shiksha Sewaks, Tola Sewaks, Talimi Markaj Sewaks work to motivate people belonging to SC, ST and minority communities to get their children enrolled in schools.
The emolument for 30,000 such sewaks was raised from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, the chief minister said.
The cooks who prepare food under the mid-day meal scheme in primary schools will now get Rs 1,500 per month instead of the current Rs 1,250, Nitish Kumar said.
He said the hike would be implemented from this month.
The caste-based census was required to remove the present cap of 50 per cent on reservation and increase the quota for reserved categories of SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of the increase in their population, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said in the House last week.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shrawan Kumar moved the proposal in the assembly amid din by Rashtriya Janata Dal members who demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation in the wake of an order passed by the special POCSO court at Muzaffarpur last week.
Shrawan Kumar read out the proposal for the caste-based census in 2021, an issue that has been raised on several occasions by the chief minister.
The resolution was passed five days after Nitish Kumar stressed the need for a caste-based census on February 13, while replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the governor's address.
The only caste-based census in the country had been conducted way back in 1931, he had said.
The parliamentary affairs minister also moved another resolution to implement a roster system at university level by abolishing the department-wise roster system in varsities as asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Following an Allahabad High Court order in April last year, the UGC had announced that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for SC and ST candidates.
The Supreme Court had last month upheld the Allahabad High Court's judgement.
Later, Nitish Kumar announced a hike in monthly emoluments of Vikas Mitras, Shiksha Sewaks, Talimi Markaj Sewaks and cooks who prepare food under the mid-day meal scheme.
Vikas Mitras, who work under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, help the Mahadalit community in availing the benefits of several government welfare schemes.
Their monthly emolument has been increased by Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 10,000 per month and it would benefit 9,875 Vikas Mitras across the state, Nitish Kumar said.
Shiksha Sewaks, Tola Sewaks, Talimi Markaj Sewaks work to motivate people belonging to SC, ST and minority communities to get their children enrolled in schools.
The emolument for 30,000 such sewaks was raised from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, the chief minister said.
The cooks who prepare food under the mid-day meal scheme in primary schools will now get Rs 1,500 per month instead of the current Rs 1,250, Nitish Kumar said.
He said the hike would be implemented from this month.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Me and Kuldeep Often Ask Dhoni for Help While Bowling: Chahal
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Manoj Joshi on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Comment on Pulwama Attack: It’s for Political benefits
- India’s First Maruti 800 is Getting Restored, Indira Gandhi Handed the Keys 36 Years Ago
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results