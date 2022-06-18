Violent anti-Agnipath protests continued rocking Bihar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday despite a bandh, with agitators torching vehicles parked on the premises of a police outpost in Jehanabad district, officials said.

Property worth ₹200 crore was damaged and 50 coaches and five engines completely burnt, a senior railway official told news agency ANI.

Six coaches of train number 15652 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Lohit Express were set ablaze by agitators around 6.10 a.m. on Friday at Mohiuddinnagar railway station in Bihar, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said. However, no injuries to any of the 1,169 passengers on board were reported, he said.

One coach each from passenger trains at the Bhabua Road, Sidhwalia (in Gopalganj) and Chapra railway stations were set to fire. Three coaches of the Barauni-Gondia Express were burnt. In Siwan district protesters tried to set a rail engine on fire. Three air-conditioned compartments of the Vikramshila Express were torched after it was ransacked.

“We are on complete alert. People are being identified through video footage. We have found out about role of 7-8 coaching centres through WhatsApp messages from those arrested. These messages were of provocative nature,” Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, told ANI.

Video footage & WhatsApp messages of some coaching centres were found on mobile devices of those arrested. We’re probing the role of coaching centers based on that content. Stringent action will be taken against coaching institutes whose involvement will be established: DM, Patna pic.twitter.com/AwTw2IuCvz — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Normal life was affected in Gaya, Buxar and Jehanabad districts, as well as some other parts of Bihar, as vehicles remained off the roads and shops and business establishments were shut, barring those selling essential items, due to a statewide bandh called by student organisations led by Left-wing All India Students’ Association (AISA).

Various political parties, including RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have extended their support to the bandh call.

Railways have cancelled several trains to prevent damage by agitators. The state government has already suspended internet services in 12 districts till June 19 due to massive violent protests rocking the state.

Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts, as per an order issued by the Home Department. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in the most-affected districts to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

The MHA also decided to give three years’ age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.