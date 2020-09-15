Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Released on Official Webesite, Here's Direct Link to Download

The Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 has been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University today on its official website Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket from the website.

The Bihar B.Ed examination 2020 will be conducted on September 22 at various centres across the state. The exam will be held in offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm.

The questions in the exam will be of objective time and comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will have to answer a total of 120 questions. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to abide by the government's COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on March 29, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "ADMIT CARD OF BIHAR B.Ed. COMBINED ENTRANCE TEST (CET - B.Ed.) : 2020 "

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to enter user name and password to login

Step 4: Your Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020

Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully before appearing for the examination. Also, they should check all the details mentioned in their Bihar B.Ed hall ticket 2020 carefully.

The admit card will mention the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, exam centre name, address and date and time of the exam. Examinees should report the exam centre 15 minutes prior to the reporting time on the day of the exam.