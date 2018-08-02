GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar Bandh Over Sexual Abuse of Girls in Shelter Homes; Tejashwi to Force Nitish to Break his 'Silence'

The workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha were also seen on the streets who shouted slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and sought his resignation.

Alok Kumar | News18dmalok

Updated:August 2, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
People protesting in Patna over rapes of young girls in govt-run shelter homes on Aug 2, 2018.
Patna: A Bihar bandh call given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance against sexual abuse of minor girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home has evoked mixed response amid reports of protesters blocking rail and road traffic at various places.

Shops and private offices remained shut in Muzaffarpur and adjoining district of North Bihar, where people responding to the bandh call reflected palpable anger against the horrific incident in the heart of the city.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) workers blocked Koilwar bridge connecting Patna to Arrah causing difficulty for commuters. Train services were halted for few hours in Sheikhpura, Darbhanga and Jehanabad.

Women protesters, trying to march towards secretariat, clashed with police in Patna. However the bandh call has been peaceful so far.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejaswhi Yadav, in a statement, vowed to compel Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar to speak up on the issue. "Me and my party will compel him to break his silence. He will have to answer the burning questions of the day", he added

