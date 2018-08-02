English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Bandh Over Sexual Abuse of Girls in Shelter Homes; Tejashwi to Force Nitish to Break his 'Silence'
The workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha were also seen on the streets who shouted slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and sought his resignation.
People protesting in Patna over rapes of young girls in govt-run shelter homes on Aug 2, 2018.
Loading...
Patna: A Bihar bandh call given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance against sexual abuse of minor girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home has evoked mixed response amid reports of protesters blocking rail and road traffic at various places.
Shops and private offices remained shut in Muzaffarpur and adjoining district of North Bihar, where people responding to the bandh call reflected palpable anger against the horrific incident in the heart of the city.
The workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha were also seen on the streets who shouted slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and sought his resignation.
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) workers blocked Koilwar bridge connecting Patna to Arrah causing difficulty for commuters. Train services were halted for few hours in Sheikhpura, Darbhanga and Jehanabad.
Women protesters, trying to march towards secretariat, clashed with police in Patna. However the bandh call has been peaceful so far.
Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejaswhi Yadav, in a statement, vowed to compel Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar to speak up on the issue. "Me and my party will compel him to break his silence. He will have to answer the burning questions of the day", he added
Also Watch
Shops and private offices remained shut in Muzaffarpur and adjoining district of North Bihar, where people responding to the bandh call reflected palpable anger against the horrific incident in the heart of the city.
The workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha were also seen on the streets who shouted slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and sought his resignation.
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) workers blocked Koilwar bridge connecting Patna to Arrah causing difficulty for commuters. Train services were halted for few hours in Sheikhpura, Darbhanga and Jehanabad.
Women protesters, trying to march towards secretariat, clashed with police in Patna. However the bandh call has been peaceful so far.
Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejaswhi Yadav, in a statement, vowed to compel Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar to speak up on the issue. "Me and my party will compel him to break his silence. He will have to answer the burning questions of the day", he added
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted Enjoying Secret Vacation Amidst Wedding Rumours; Watch Video
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Rule the Runway at Manish Malhotra Show; See Pics and Video
- Tired of the Bikini, Many Women Now Want One Piece Swimsuit Emoji to Better Express Themselves
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...