Bihar Bank Robbery Gang Busted, Rs 11 Lakh Recovered

The members of a gang involved in three recent bank robberies, including the loot of Rs 16.76 lakh from the Bank of India branch in Samastipur district earlier this month, have been arrested by Bihar Police. The police also recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash and three country made pistols from the possession of the arrested criminals.

The police have arrested four criminals of the gang. The gang members used to plan robberies after watching videos on YouTube, according to the police. The robbers carried out loot at three banks in various areas of Samastipur district, Sadar DSP Pritish Kumar said during a press conference.

“They used to do the planning of robbing the bank by watching it on YouTube. During interrogation, it became clear this new gang used to target the banks only. They were using helmets and masks to hide their identity while carrying out the robbery,” police said.

On August 7, the gang members looted Rs 16.76 lakh from the Bank of India branch in Harpur Elaut under the Musrigharari police station area. The arrested criminals looted Rs 5.29 lakh from the State Bank of India’s Jitwarpur Chauth branch in the district on March 3. On November 17, the gang looted Rs 14.45 lakh from the branch of South Bihar Gramin Bank in Bishanpur under Mufassil police station.

DSP Kumar said that it was a challenging task for the Samastipur Police to uncover the Bank of India robbery case.

“We identified criminals on the basis of CCTV footage. Secret information was received that the criminals were passing through NH 28 to carry out a robbery. The police started checking every vehicle passing on the roads and arrested the four criminals,” he said.

The police official also released the CCTV footage of the Bank of India robbery incident, showing the criminals fearlessly executing the crime at gunpoint. According to police, arrested criminals do not have any old criminal record.

