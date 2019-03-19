LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar BBOSE Result 2019 December Exam Declared for at bbose.org. How to Check

The BBOSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 December examination on its official website at bbose.org

Updated:March 19, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Bihar BBOSE Result 2019 December Exam Declared for at bbose.org. How to Check
Bihar BBOSE Result 2019 | Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced BBOSE Result 2019 for December exam today (March 19). The BBOSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 December examination on its official website at bbose.org. The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination was conducted in the month of December 2018.

BBOSE has an autonomous organisation of Education Department of Bihar. The Board was set up in 2011 and is registered to Govt. Society. It is an Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.

The BBOSE Class 12 examination was started from January 3, 2019, and Class 10 examination started off from January 16, 2019.

How to BBOSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 December Exam

Step 1. Visit the official website at bbose.org.

Step 2. Click on the ticker on the home page that says ‘Result of Secondary & Sr. Secondary Second Examination December 2018’.

Step 3. As a new page opens, enter the examination type.

Step 4. Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5. Then, click on ‘submit’.

Step 6. Your BBOSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step7. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
