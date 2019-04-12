English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar BEd 2019 College Allotment List Released. Check Details Here
The 2019 Bihar BEd CET College allotment list is available online and contains information like the name of the candidate and their roll number.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar BEd 2019 College Allotment List: The Nalanda Open University has released the Bihar BEd 2019 College allotment list on Thursday. The Bihar BEd 2019 College Allotment list was release on the official webitse biharcetbed.com or nalandaopenuniversity.com.
The 2019 Bihar BEd CET College allotment list is available online and contains information like the name of the candidate and their roll number. The first counselling session for Bihar BEd 2019 College allotment will start from April 17, 2019.
Candidates who have their names in the Bihar BEd 2019 college allotment list are requested to submit the 2019 Bihar BEd College allotment counseling fees between 11 April and 15 April 2019.
How to download the Bihar BEd Counselling list 2019
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website nalandaopenuniversity.com
Step 2: Click on the link 'Bihar BEd 2019 College Allotment Counselling List'
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter your registration number
Step 5: 2019 Bihar BEd 2019 College allotment list of the colleges will appear
Step 6: Download the Bihar BEd 2019 College allotment list and take a print out for future reference.
