Bihar: Bhojpur Engineer Who Died Due To Covid-19 Qualifies BPSC Mains Exam

The 65th BPSC Mains Exam Result was issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC Results) on Wednesday. Over 1100 candidates cleared the BPSC Mains exam. While the families of the qualifying candidates are happy after the announcement of the result, one candidate’s family in Bhojpur district is in grief.

Avinash, a resident of Bhojpur district, passed the BPSC Mains Exam, however, he is no more in this world to celebrate this success. Avinash passed away one June 24, barely one week before the results came out, due to Coronavirus.

Engineer Avinash Kumar, the son of Vijay Shankar Upadhyay and a native of Baisadih village in the Piro sub-division of Bhojpur district, passed the mains test but was defeated by Coronavirus. After completing his engineering education, Avinash, who had been a meritorious student since childhood, opted not to accept a position in a good private company and instead began preparing for civil services. The fact that Avinash was the second state topper in the engineering exams speaks a volume about his abilities.

For nearly a month, Avinash fought the virus, but he was eventually defeated. After Avinash’s demise, his family had no words when the BPSC Mains results arrived. The family, while ecstatic about his accomplishments, is heartbroken that their son is no longer with them. Nilesh Upadhyay, Avinash’s uncle, said, “There is a painful situation in the family because we do not have our son with us today. Corona took away a bright star.”

