Bihar BJP MLA Nikki Hembram Injured After Her Car Hits Tree in Munger District

Bihar MLA Nikki Hembram suffered injuries after her car rammed into a tree in Munger district of the state, a police official said on Monday. The accident occurred near Bariyarpur on Sunday night when the BJP legislator's driver dozed off behind the wheel, Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The MLA of Katoriya constituency and her driver, who also suffered injuries in the mishap, were out of danger. The BJP leader, who was travelling from Banka to Patna, was initially treated at a private clinic in Bhagalpur and has been referred to a hospital in Patna, the SP said.

The legislator suffered injuries in her hand and leg, sources said, adding that her driver was also admitted to a hospital.