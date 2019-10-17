Bihar BJP MLA Nitin Navin Tests Positive for Dengue, Urges Administration to Conduct Fogging

Dengue cases have been reported in Bihar and the latest to fall prey to the mosquito-borne disease is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bankipur, Nitin Navin. The BJP MLA tested positive for dengue on Monday, October 14, reported news agency ANI. Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases including malaria, chikungunya, zika virus, yellow fever have become active during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. These disease spreading mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

Dengue is spread by the female mosquito Aedes aegypti that bites during early morning and in the evening before dusk.

Talking to ANI, Nitin Navin said that he was tested positive for dengue on October 12. "I am suffering from a high fever. I request the public and administration that they take precautions," he said adding that the administration carry out fogging and spraying of insecticides to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The threat of dengue and other mosquito borne diseases loom large in Bihar that has recently witnessed incessant rains and several parts of the eastern state were flooded.

According to the health department in Bihar, as many as 900 people have tested positive for dengue in Patna since September, when the rains lashes several parts of Bihar.

On October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited a hospital in Patna to review the preparedness of government hospitals to treat patients suffering from mosquito-borne diseases.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache which is accompanied by muscles and joint pains, soaring of eyes, nausea, vomiting, fatigue among others. Those witnessing any of these symptoms must visit a nearby hospital and get the necessary tests done. People who test positive for dengue or any other mosquito borne diseases should take adequate rest and increase intake of fluids including water, juice, coconut water among others.

There is no specific treatment or vaccination for dengue. People who test positive for dengue fever should avoid self-medication and must follow the directives prescribed by doctors.

To prevent oneself from being bitten by mosquitoes and falling prey to diseases, people should use mosquito repellent, mosquito nets and wear full-sleeved clothes before stepping out of house. Also, ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the neighbourhood and even check water storages at home such as aquarium, flower pots, air-conditioners, air-coolers and others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.