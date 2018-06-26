English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 to be Declared Soon at biharboard.ac.in. BSEB to Release Class 10th Result
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will put out the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on June 26 at 04:30 pm (today ). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will be releasing the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2018:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/CROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
|0000001
|St. Joseph bn sr sec sch,D bhata, Ajmer
Examinee Name Anurag Dubey
Father Name Hemant
Mother Name Rajani
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: 50.17%
Division: Second DivisionPrint
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Rajasthan State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Board of Secondary Education Jharkhand
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
Examinee Name
Father Name
Mother Name
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: %
Division:Print
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Jharkhand State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
