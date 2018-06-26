English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 to Declare Today at 4:30 pm on biharboard.ac.in, Confirms Board Officials
The Bihar School Examination Board will release Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 today at 04:30 pm.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Bihar Board Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 today (June 26) at 4:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board will host the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website at biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations for the year 2017-18 started on February 21-28. Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state of Bihar. Students are asked to keep a sharp eye on the below-mentioned websites to check Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in
Earlier the Bihar Board Result 2018 was scheduled to release on June 20, but due to misplacement of almost 40,000 answer sheets from SS Balika Inter school in Gopalaganj, the result was delayed.
How to check Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB 10th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further reference
How to check Bihar Board Result 2018 on mobile, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS
To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :
SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
