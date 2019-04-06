LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percentage at 80.73

BSEB declared Bihar Board 10th result 2019 on their official website at bsebinteredu.in, but, students can also access their result at examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The BSEB released the Class 10 Board result today. The Bihar School Examination Board declared the Matric result 2019 on their official website at bsebinteredu.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to quickly log in to the website and download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 as the site will be slow due to heavy traffic anyway.

Direct link for checking board results here

Pass percentage: 80.73%
Topper: Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%
Number of Pending Result: 179
No Girl Among Toppers
Top School: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya



Candidates who had appeared for the examination, can access their Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 at bsebinteredu.in or at examresults.net. According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the exams held from 21 February, 2019, with English Paper and ended on 28 February, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.

This year, to avoid cases of cheating, the BSEB had directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations. Further information on the Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 will be updated on the website as and when it is received from the board.

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

After the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 date, BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students can also view their Bihar Board 10th result 2019 related news in Hindi here

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
