Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: As BSEB Set to Declare Matric Result Tomorrow, Here's a List of Sites to Check

As the Bihar School Examination Board is set to release the BSEB Matric result 2019 tomorrow on their official website, students are advised to stay hooked on bsebinteredu.in . However, the website is expected to become immensely slow, or even hang, as a result of heavy traffic due to the declaration of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019. Therefore, students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric examination, are advised to also check the following websites for quick access to their result: examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.In all the aforementioned websites, once you open it, you have to select the state whose board examination you had sat for. In this case, students should select ‘Bihar’ for the BSEB Matric result 2019 Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepageStep 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.SMS -