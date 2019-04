Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinteredu.in; 80.73% Passed, 179 Pending

The Bihar School Examination Board released its Class 10th board results shortly. The BSEB matric results has been released on its official website bsebinteredu.in . Students can also download their results for future use. This year, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th Board exams in Bihar.To check the Bihar Board Matric Results , students can also visit the examresults.net website.80.73%Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%179Among ToppersSimultala Awasiya VidyalayaLog on to the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepageFill up all the detailsYour BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on your screen.Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.Download the softcopy or the PDF copy of your scoreboard.The students can also take a print out of Bihar Board Result 2019.These downloaded/printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.SMS -- Send it toAfter the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 date, BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.This year all the registration work for Bihar board exams was done online by the BSEB. The board had also taken some strict measures in an attempt to prevent cases of cheating.Students can also view their Bihar Board 10th result 2019 related news in Hindi here