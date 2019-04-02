LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result to be Out Soon, How to Check

BSEB matric results are expected to be released on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result to be Out Soon, How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will be released soon, a week after the Bihar Board 12th results was published. BSEB matric results are also expected to be released on its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov. very soon.

More than 76 per cent candidates qualified for the higher education, when the Bihar Board 12th results were published. Exams for the tenth class were held till February 26, 2019.

How to check BSEB 10th result:

Step 1. Visit the official Bihar Board website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link which shows Bihar Board Matric result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details on the next page.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.

In the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12) results which was published on Saturday, girls topped arts and science streams.The pass percentage of the Intermediate examination this year was 79.76 per cent while last year it was 52.71 per cent.
