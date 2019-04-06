LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Site Has Crashed; Get Direct Link Here

Board 10th Result 2019 has been released by the Bihar School of Examination Board shortly at bsebinteredu.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Site Has Crashed; Get Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | As the Bihar School Examination Boardreleased the BSEB Matric result 2019 on their official website, students are advised to stay hooked on bsebinteredu.in. However, the website is expected to become immensely slow, or can even hang as a result of heavy traffic after the declaration of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019. Therefore, students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric examination are advised to also check these websites for quick access to their result: examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Direct link for checking board results here.

Pass percentage: 80.73%
Topper: Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%
Number of Pending Result: 179
No Girl Among Toppers
Top School: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya



In all the aforementioned websites, once you open it, you have to select the state. In this case, students should select ‘Bihar’ for the BSEB Matric result 2019.

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students can also view their Bihar Board 10th result 2019 related news in Hindi here

Once you are done with checking the Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2019 by taking a printout from the official website. These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
