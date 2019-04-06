English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Announce Matric Result Today at 12:30pm; Sites to Check
Board 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Bihar School of Examination Board today at 12:30pm at bsebinteredu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | As the Bihar School Examination Board is set to release the BSEB Matric result 2019 on their official website, students are advised to stay hooked on bsebinteredu.in. However, the website is expected to become immensely slow, or can even hang as a result of heavy traffic after the declaration of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019. Therefore, students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric examination are advised to also check these websites for quick access to their result: examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.
In all the aforementioned websites, once you open it, you have to select the state. In this case, students should select ‘Bihar’ for the BSEB Matric result 2019.
Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :
SMS - BSEB
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Once you are done with checking the Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2019 by taking a printout from the official website. These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.
Once you are done with checking the Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2019 by taking a printout from the official website. These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.
