Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Matric Result Shortly at bsebinteredu.in
Bihar Board 10th result can be checked at bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net and download the soft copy of the scoreboard as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board is going to release its Class 10th board results shortly. The BSEB matric results will be released on its official website bsebinteredu.in. Students can also download their results for future use. This year, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th Board exams in Bihar.
To check the Bihar Board Matric Results, students can also visit the examresults.net website.
Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:
1. Log on to the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in
2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage
3. Fill up all the details
4. Your BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on your screen.
5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
What to do after checking Bihar Board Result 2019 results:
1. Download the softcopy or the PDF copy of your scoreboard.
2. The students can also take a print out of Bihar Board Result 2019.
3. These downloaded/printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.
After the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 date, BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
This year all the registration work for Bihar board exams was done online by the BSEB. The board had also taken some strict measures in an attempt to prevent cases of cheating.
