Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Matric Result Today at bsebinteredu.in; Check Details Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 will be released at bsebinteredu.in. It can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:13 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will release the Bihar Board Matric result 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination, can access their Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 at bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net. According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the exams held from 21 February, 2019, with English Paper and ended on 28 February, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.

Once you are done with checking the Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2019 by taking a printout from the official website.

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
