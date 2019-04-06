LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Declared at bsebinteredu.in; 80.73% Passed, Top Score 97.2%

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 can be checked at bsebinteredu.in and examresults.net. Savan Raj Bharti is the state topper who scored 97.2%.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Declared at bsebinteredu.in; 80.73% Passed, Top Score 97.2%
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School of Education Board announced the 10th result 2019 today. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced the Bihar Board 10th result 2019 at a press conference and now the students can find their result at bsebinteredu.in. Students can also check their matric score at examresults.net. Once students are done with checking the Bihar Board 10th result, they can also download a soft copy of their scoreboard in PDF format. The downloaded copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Bihar Board.

After the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2019, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee.

Pass percentage: 80.73%
Topper: Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%
Number of Pending Result: 179
No Girl Among Toppers
Top School: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

As the website will be checked by lakhs of students after the declaration of the result, it is expected to slow down or even crash. Thus, students are advised to prepare themselves accordingly and especially keep their admit cards handy so that the result can be quickly accessed. In case the aforementioned websites stop working, examinees must not panic and rather visit these websites: results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act - 1952 which functions under Government of Bihar and is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to Bihar. It is headquartered at the capital of the state, Patna. Along with school examinations, it also conducts departmental examinations in the state of Bihar.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
