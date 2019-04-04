English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Tomorrow at bsebinteredu.in; How to Check
Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Matric result 2019 on their official website at bsebinteredu.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The BSEB is set to release the Class 10 Board result on April 4 (today) or 5 (tomorrow). The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to declare the Matric result 2019 on their official website at bsebinteredu.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to quickly log in to the website and download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 as the site will be slow due to heavy traffic anyway.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination, can access their Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 at bsebinteredu.in or at examresults.net. According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the exams held from 21 February, 2019, with English Paper and ended on 28 February, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.
This year, to avoid cases of cheating, the BSEB had directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations. Further information on the Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 will be updated on the website as and when it is received from the board.
Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
After the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 date, BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :
SMS - BSEB
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
