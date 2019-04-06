Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Class 10 Result to be Out Shortly at bsebinteredu.in; Keep Hall Tickets Ready

(Image: PTI)



The Bihar Board 10th result can be downloaded from the official website at bsebinteredu.in and students should take out a print-out of it for future use. The BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.



