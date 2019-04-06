LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 to be Out at 12:30pm Today at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 will be announced today at 12:30 and students can check the scores at bsebinteredu.in and examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will make Matric result 2019 available today. The Bihar Board will make the 10th result announcement at 12:30 pm, tentatively and the students can check their result at bsebinteredu.in. The Bihar Board 10th result can also be downloaded Bihar Board for future use and the printed copy of it can be used as provincial results until the official mark sheets are released by the Board.

Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.

How to check Bihar Board 10 Result 2019:

Step 1. Log onto the official bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says BSEB 10 (Matric) Results

Step 3. Fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10 examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

Now, once the Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 is announced, the BSEB will also open the process for scrutiny wherein students who are were confident of faring well, but somehow failed to do so, can apply for reviewing their answer sheets. The scrutiny process requires payment of a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

