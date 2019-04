Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 to be Out at 12:30pm Today at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score

The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will make Matric result 2019 available today. The Bihar Board will make the 10th result announcement at 12:30 pm, tentatively and the students can check their result at bsebinteredu.in . The Bihar Board 10th result can also be downloaded Bihar Board for future use and the printed copy of it can be used as provincial results until the official mark sheets are released by the Board.Students can also access their results at examresults.net . The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.Step 1. Log onto the official bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says BSEB 10 (Matric) ResultsStep 3. Fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10 examinations.Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.Now, once the Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 is announced, the BSEB will also open the process for scrutiny wherein students who are were confident of faring well, but somehow failed to do so, can apply for reviewing their answer sheets. The scrutiny process requires payment of a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.SMS -- Send it to