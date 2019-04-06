English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 to be Out at 12:30pm Today at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 will be announced today at 12:30 and students can check the scores at bsebinteredu.in and examresults.net.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will make Matric result 2019 available today. The Bihar Board will make the 10th result announcement at 12:30 pm, tentatively and the students can check their result at bsebinteredu.in. The Bihar Board 10th result can also be downloaded Bihar Board for future use and the printed copy of it can be used as provincial results until the official mark sheets are released by the Board.
Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.
How to check Bihar Board 10 Result 2019:
Step 1. Log onto the official bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says BSEB 10 (Matric) Results
Step 3. Fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10 examinations.
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
Now, once the Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 is announced, the BSEB will also open the process for scrutiny wherein students who are were confident of faring well, but somehow failed to do so, can apply for reviewing their answer sheets. The scrutiny process requires payment of a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :
SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.
How to check Bihar Board 10 Result 2019:
Step 1. Log onto the official bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says BSEB 10 (Matric) Results
Step 3. Fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10 examinations.
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
Now, once the Bihar Class 10 Result 2019 is announced, the BSEB will also open the process for scrutiny wherein students who are were confident of faring well, but somehow failed to do so, can apply for reviewing their answer sheets. The scrutiny process requires payment of a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :
SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
- bihar
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2019
- bihar Board matric result result 2019
- Bihar School Examination Board
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results