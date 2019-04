Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Upset with Matric Scores? BSEB to Open Scrutiny Process Soon at bsebinteredu.in

As the Bihar School of Education Board chairman Anand Kishore declared the BSEB Matric result 2019 at a press conference and released the same on it official website at bsebinteredu.in , students can now begin to apply for scrutiny. Students who had appeared for the examination and expected to score a good percentage but didn’t fare well today, can now apply for reviewing their answer sheets. However, students are advised to be 100% sure about their decision to opt for the scrutiny process because at times, no matter how seldom, scores get reduced. Therefore, students must be totally sure about their decision. The Bihar Board 10th result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net Direct link for checking board results here Further, the BSEB Matric result 2019 can be received through SMS directly on your phone and here’s how:SMS -