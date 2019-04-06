LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Upset with Matric Scores? BSEB to Open Scrutiny Process Soon at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2019 has been announced by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore. The matric result has been released at bsebinteredu.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 | As the Bihar School of Education Board chairman Anand Kishore declared the BSEB Matric result 2019 at a press conference and released the same on it official website at bsebinteredu.in, students can now begin to apply for scrutiny. Students who had appeared for the examination and expected to score a good percentage but didn’t fare well today, can now apply for reviewing their answer sheets. However, students are advised to be 100% sure about their decision to opt for the scrutiny process because at times, no matter how seldom, scores get reduced. Therefore, students must be totally sure about their decision. The Bihar Board 10th result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net.

Direct link for checking board results here

Further, the BSEB Matric result 2019 can be received through SMS directly on your phone and here’s how:

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website. The BSEB will update on the opening date for scrutiny process and once the date is uploaded on the website, Bihar Board 10th students can begin their application for review. Carefully fill in the details and then make the payment following the instruction on the official website at bsebinteredu.in.

Summary of Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:

Pass percentage: 80.73%
Topper: Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%
Number of Pending Result: 179
No Girl Among Toppers
Top School: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya



This year all the registration work for Bihar board exams was done online by the BSEB. The board had also taken some strict measures in an attempt to prevent cases of cheating, for example, shoes with socks were barred from wearing. Students were only allowed to wear slippers or flip-flops during the matric examination.

Once you are done with checking the BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2019 by taking a printout from the official website. These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.

If you still haven’t checked your Bihar Board 10th result 2019, then this is how you should check

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act - 1952 which functions under Government of Bihar and is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to Bihar. It is headquartered at the capital of the state, Patna. Along with school examinations, it also conducts departmental examinations in the state of Bihar.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
