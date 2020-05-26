Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Meet BSEB Matric Toppers

Bihar 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced Bihar 10th Result 2020. The BSEB has declared the Bihar Class 10 Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All the students should keep their admit card and registration number handy as they will be asked to enter the details for accessing the mark sheet.

Students can also access Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 on the following websites at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Candiates can also check their Bihar 10th results directly here by filling up the required details below:



The BSEB has not yet announced the toppers' list yet.

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the Bohar board class 10 matric board examination from February 17 to February 24.

Bihar 10 Result 2020: How to check your BSEB result 2020

Candidates should follow the steps to check their Bihar Matric Result 2020 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Step 1: Go to the official website at bsebresult.online or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: Click on ‘BSEB Matric Result 2020, Bihar 10th result 2020’



Step 3: Click on Bihar Board Result 2020



Step 4: Enter the registration number and roll number



Step 5: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the screen



Step 6: Take a print out of Bihar 10th Result 2020

One can also check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 via SMS.



To check BSEB Matric Results 2020 via SMS:

Type - BSEB10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Once the Bihar Board 10 Result 2020 is announced, students who have doubts with the marks obtained can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets. To get familiar with the process of re-evaluation, students should visit the official website.

