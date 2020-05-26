Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced: BSEB Class 10 Results Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar 10th Result 2020. The Bihar Board class 10 result was declared by the BSEB on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board students are advised to refer to their hall tickets as they will be asked to enter the credentials during the log-in procedure.

Alternative websites to check the BSEB Bihar Board 10th results for matric students are enlisted below:

1. onlinebseb.in



2. biharboard.online



3. bsebresult.online



4. bsebonline.org



5. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

For the academic year 2019-20, the BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric exams from February 17 -24. Candidates can also check their Bihar Matric Result 2020 at examresults.net.

This year, over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar class 10 board examination. Students can also check their Bihar Board class 10 results here.



BSEB Class 10 Result 2020: Here’s how to check your score







Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their result.

Step 1: Log on to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Bihar 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board Result 2020

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

Students can check the BSEB 10th Result 2020 via SMS as well. Candidates can type BSEB Roll Number and send it to 56263.