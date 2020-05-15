Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Announce Results Soon

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Bihar Board Class 10 board examination soon. The results would be made available by BSEB on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric Result 2020 can also check their result via SMS.

As per reports, Bihar Board has completed the evaluation of Class 10 board exam answer sheets and may declare anytime in the month of May. BSEB has, however, not announced any specific date for the results.

According to a report by NDTV, the evaluation process was completed on Thursday and the evaluators have submitted the results to BSEB. The board has also almost completed the compilation process of scores and is presently preparing the list of toppers.

Earlier this week, The Indian Express mentioned BSEB chairman Anand Kishore confirming that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, after which, the post-evaluation process will commence.

For the 2019-20 academic session, around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar class 10 board examination. The Bihar Board had conducted the examination from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: On the homepage, look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Tap on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Key-in roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, candidates will have to type BSEB10 -space- ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.