Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Declare Matric Results on This Date at biharboardonline.com; Check
The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be released in the first week of April on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.in.
The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be announced today. (Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 results in the first week of April, said sources. Candidates can check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.in after it has been officially declared. The Bihar Board 10th examination for matric students began on February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020.
Initially, there were reports doing rounds that the Bihar Board 10th results will be announced today.
The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. On March 23, Bihar Board declared its Class 12 results for inter students.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page
Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section
Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials
Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online
Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references
The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Sakshy Kumari has topped the Inter exam in the Arts stream, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce. Neha Kumari topped in Science.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Plans to Start Family With Nick Jonas: It's Something I Definitely Want to Do
- That 5G iPhone You Were Looking Forward To May Not Come Any Time Soon
- Year After Disappointing Ending, Game of Thrones is Back to Entertain You in Lockdown
- 'No Choice of Social Distancing': How India's Lockdown is Affecting the Differently-Abled
- Supreme Court Allows Sale of 10 Per Cent Unsold BS-IV Stock for 10 Days Post Lockdown