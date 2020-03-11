Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Release 10th Results on This Date at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 in the month of April. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by the Bihar State Examination Board on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar board examination for class 10th was conducted from February 17 to 24. Around 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam at more than 1,300 centres across the state.

According to media reports, Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor has said that the results will be declared soon around 75 per cent of the copies have already been evaluated. Kishor added that the checking of class 10th copies began on March 5.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How can you check

Step 1. Go to the official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the “result section” available on right hand corner

Step 3. It will display a section reading class 10th result.

Step 4. Upon clicking the section, a new page will open.

Step 5. It will ask candidates to enter “Roll Code” and “Roll Number” and then click on the “Search” option.

Step 6. In case, if you don’t have “Roll Code” and “Roll Number”, you can check the result using your name by entering your name in the another section available below the “Roll Code and “Roll Number” section.

Step 7. Once you enter all credentials, BSEB Board Result 2020 will appear on the display.

Step 8. Save them and take a print-out for future applications.

In 2019, the results for class 10 were declared on April 6, 2019. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.73 per cent. Around 13.2 lakh students had cleared the examination, which included a total of 6, 83,990 boys and 6, 36,046 girls students.

