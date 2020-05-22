Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Release Class 10 Results Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 Latest Updates | The results for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam are likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon, as per media reports. Once the Bihar Board class 10 results are declared, students can check their scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online and via SMS.

Following the scrutiny of the answer copies of students who scored the highest marks, the Bihar Board will release the Class 10 result. The process of verification of the answer scripts of top-scoring students began after an incident in 2016 when Bihar Board toppers were clueless of answers to basic questions that appeared in the question paper.

Therefore, the BSEB will declare the Class 10 results after verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and as soon as the process for all the 38 districts is over. The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it.

Students can also check their Bihar Board 10th results below:

Here's how to check your result:







Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab on the home page



Step 3: Click on Class X Matriculation results



Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'



Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials



Step 6: Enter the captcha text



Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24 and the results were scheduled to be announced by March. However, the evaluation of over 15.29 lakh answer sheets was postponed till May 3 due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The evaluation process finally began on May 6.

Meanwhile, students can also check their BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS. For this, you will need to go to the message option of their phone and type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent. Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on March 24.

