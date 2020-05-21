Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Release Class 10 Results Today at biharboard.ac.in; How to Check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board 10th results 2020 today (May 21, Thursday). The BSEB, which had conducted the class 10 exams in the month of February this year, is likely to upload the Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB 10 results for matric students will be declared officially at a press conference in Patna.

The BSEB Class 10 students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their results quickly. However, the toppers' list and individual mark sheets of students will only be released after the declaration of the Bihar Board class 10 results. Students can directly check their Bihar Board 10th results here by entering the admit card details below.

The other alternative websites where the Bihar Board 10th results can be checked have been enlisted as follows:

· biharboard.online



· onlinebseb.in



· indiaresults.com



· examresults.net

Here’s how to check the BSEB 10th Result 2020







Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020



Step 2: Once the result is announced, click on the link provided



Step 3: Enter the serial number, date of birth and other credentials



Step 4: Your result will be displayed online



Step 5: Download the result for future reference

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.