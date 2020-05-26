Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Released Class 10 Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Bihar School Examination Board declared the BSEB 10th result 2020. The BSEB chairman, Anand Kishor, announced that the Bihar Board will release the Class 10 results for matric students today at 12:30 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result will be released on the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results at onlinebseb.in.

According to the BSEB chairman, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam this year. This included 7,46,359 male and 7,83,034 female students. The BSEB Class 10 Examinations were held between February 17 and 24 in 1, 368 centres across the state. While it was expected that the BSEB will announce the Class 10th Results by the end of March, the announcement was delayed further due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students can also check their Bihar Board 10th results directly below:

BSEB chairman Kishor also confirmed that the result will be announced by Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Minister of Education in the state.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2020: Here's how to check







Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Enter roll code, roll number and the correct captcha

Step 3: Submit the credentials

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

To check the BSEB Matric Result 2020 through SMS, candidates can type BSEB Roll Number and send it to 56263. The BSEB Class 10 would be sent on the mobile once it is announced.

The BSEB announced Class 12 board results in March this year, before the announcement of the lockdown.