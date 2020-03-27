Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Declare Matric Results at biharboardonline.com on This Date; Check
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 results in the first week of April. Candidates can check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.in. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students began on February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020.
The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. On March 23, Bihar Board declared its Class 12 results for inter students.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page
Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section
Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials
Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online
Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references
The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Sakshy Kumari has topped the Inter exam in the Arts stream, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce. Neha Kumari topped in Science.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Goes Down the Memory Lane Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Photo
- Journalists Capture Heartbreaking Images of Jobless Migrants Walking Home after Covid-19 Lockdown
- Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig Pledge Financial Aid for Rivals Amid Coronavirus
- Egyptian Pyramids Fumigated to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home