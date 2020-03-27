Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Declare Matric Results at biharboardonline.com on This Date; Check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 results in the first week of April. Candidates can check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.in. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students began on February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020.

The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. On March 23, Bihar Board declared its Class 12 results for inter students.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references

The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Sakshy Kumari has topped the Inter exam in the Arts stream, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce. Neha Kumari topped in Science.

