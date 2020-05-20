INDIA

1-MIN READ

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Release Class 10 Results Today at biharboard.ac.in; Check Directly Here

The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared today. (Image: News18.com)

The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared today. (Image: News18.com)

The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be released by the BSEB today on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. Students can also check their Bihar 10th results directly here.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Bihar Class 10 results today (Wednesday, May 20). The Bihar 10th results for matric students will be declared by the BSEB Bihar Board Board on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSE class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the afternoon by the Bihar Board.

Once declared, the Bihar Board students can directly check their BSEB Class 10 exam results here by filling in the admit card details in the slots provided below. Apart from the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS.

Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:


Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process began on May 6 and concluded last week.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent.


