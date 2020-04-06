Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Class 10 Results

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by Bihar School Examination Board on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Trending Desk

April 6, 2020
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Class 10 Results
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has said the evaluation process of BSEB class 10 answer sheets have been put on hold due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by Bihar School Examination Board on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An official from the Bihar Board has said till now only 50 per cent copies have been checked, and once the 21-day of national lockdown ends it would take a call on evaluating the answer scripts. Earlier, it was expected that the BSEB would announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in Mid-April.

Apart from the official website, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 can be accessed from these portals as well. Students will be asked to enter their roll numbers and date of birth to access the score.

Here is the complete list of websites where the BSEB 10th Result 2020 can be checked.

* biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

* biharboard.online

* fyjc.org.in/bsebinteredu-in

* onlinebseb.in

* examresults.net

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24. The paper was held in two shifts. Around 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam at more than 1,300 centres across the State.

The BSEB has already declared the Bihar 12th Result 2020 on May 24. The passing percentage stood at 80.44.

