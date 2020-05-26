Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Matric Results Declared; Himanshu Raj Topped

May 26, 2020 10:46 am (IST)

Grace Marks Policy for Bihar Board | Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or the Bihar Board had introduced the grace marks policy. Under the Bihar Board's grace marks policy, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.