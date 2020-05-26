 Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Matric Results Declared; Himanshu Raj Topped - News18

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Matric Results Declared; Himanshu Raj Topped

News18.com | May 26, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The wait of over 15 lakh students in Bihar would come to an end as the Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB 10th result 2020. The matric results have been uploaded on onlinebseb.in and biharboard.online by the BSEB.


May 26, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)

Break up of marks for top 10 scorers:

Himanshu Raj - 481/500

Durgesh Kumar - 480/500

Shubham Kumar - 478/500

Rajveer - 478/500

Julie Kumari - 478/500

Sannu Kumar - 477/500

Munna Kumar - 477/500

Navneet Kumar - 477/500

Ranjit Kumar Gupta - 476/500

Ankit Raj - 475/500

May 26, 2020 1:43 pm (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers's List:

First: Himanshu Raj with 96.20%
Second: Durgesh Kumar with 96%
Third: Shubham Kumar with 95.6%

May 26, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)

Number of students appeared: 15,29,323

Number of Exam centres: 1368  

Number of students passed: 12, 04,030

Passing Percentage: 80.6%

May 26, 2020 1:01 pm (IST)

80.6% Cleared Bihar Board 10th Exam 2020 | The pass percentage of Bihar Board 10th Result stands at 80.6%. Last year the pass percentage was 80.73%.

May 26, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 matric result for over 15 lakh students after weeks of delay. The Bihar Board class 10 results are now available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

May 26, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)

The BSEB Bihar Board claims to have used high-end means to ensure a timely result. The board said that it used software that had increased the speed of the result by 16 times. Meanwhile, the toppers’ verification was done via WhatsApp conferencing.

May 26, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)
 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Shortly | The Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB 10th result 2020 shortly (today at 12:30pm). The matric results will be uploaded on onlinebseb.in and biharboard.online.

May 26, 2020 11:53 am (IST)

Here's to check Bihar Board 10th results 2020

1. Visit the BSEB official website of at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboarodnline.com
2. Click on the "Class 10 Result" link given on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll number, DoB and other credentials and click on submit.
4. The results will appear on your screen.
5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

May 26, 2020 11:50 am (IST)

Passing Marks Required to Clear Class 10 Exams | Students must score 33 per cent marks in each subject, as well as overall in order to pass the exam. For those who fail to clear a subject, improvement exams are held, however, the statement of improvement or supplementary exams is not clear this year.

May 26, 2020 11:14 am (IST)

BSEB Class 10 Toppers to be Rewarded with Rs 1,200 per Month | The state government in Bihar will reward class 10 toppers with Rs 1,200 per month for two years to help them pursue higher secondary education. 

May 26, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

Students can check their result at the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, the website is expected to crash due to heavy load. If candidates face such a problem, they can also check result at the alternative addresses at onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.

May 26, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

With this, the BSEB will become the first board to release both class 10 and class 12 results during the lockdown.

May 26, 2020 10:52 am (IST)

When to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar Board class 10 results can be checked on the official websites in less than 2 hours as the BSEB is set to release the matric results at 12:30pm today.

May 26, 2020 10:50 am (IST)

Other Websites to Check Bihar Board Results | Over 15 lakh students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination can check their results on indiaresults.com. To check their matric scores, candidates must enter their roll number and other details.

May 26, 2020 10:46 am (IST)

Grace Marks Policy for Bihar Board | Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or the Bihar Board had introduced the grace marks policy. Under the Bihar Board's grace marks policy, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.

May 26, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Websites to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The BSEB Bihar Board matric 10th result can be checked at onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.

May 26, 2020 10:15 am (IST)

On March 24 the evaluation process of class 10th answer sheets had to be suspended by the Board. The Class 10th paper evaluation work was resumed on May 6 after some relaxations in the lockdown were announced by the Centre.

May 26, 2020 9:52 am (IST)

The Bihar Board completed the evaluation process on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing.

May 26, 2020 9:46 am (IST)

Over 15 Lakh Students Took Class 10 Exam in Bihar | Altogether 15,29,393 students including 7,83,034 girls had taken class X Bihar Board exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.

May 26, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

No Press Conference This Year | Today, the Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

May 26, 2020 9:41 am (IST)

May 26, 2020 9:33 am (IST)

Where to Check BSEB 10th Results 2020 | Candidates, who appeared for the class 10th examination this year, can check their results on the Bihar Board's official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the BSEB has officially declared the class 10 results. 

May 26, 2020 9:31 am (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Matric or Class 10 results today (Tuesday, May 26) around 12:30pm.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Matric Results Declared; Himanshu Raj Topped
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 to be released today. (Image: News18.com)
Apart from these two websites, the Bihar Board 10th results can also be checked on bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will jointly release the Bihar Board results for class 10 students without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing

This year, the announcement of the BSEB matric result was delayed by many weeks because of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, leaving over 15 lakh candidates, who had appeared for the board exams, anxious. This year, the BSEB will not hold any press conference to announce the results, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, 15,29,393 students including 7,83,034 girls wrote class X exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.

Earlier, the board announced the result on April 6 and recorded a pass percentage of 80.73% in class X.

