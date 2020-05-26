Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Matric Results Declared; Himanshu Raj Topped

Event Highlights
- Bihar Board 10th Result Toppers's List
- 80.6% Cleared Bihar Board 10th Exam
- Bihar Board 10th Result Released
- Bihar Board 10th Result Shortly
- Passing Marks Required to Clear Exam
- Reward for Toppers
- When to Check Results
- Other Websites to Check Results
- Grace Marks Policy for Bihar Board
- Websites to Check
- Over 15 Lakhs Took Class 10 Exam
- No Press Conference This Year
- How to Check BSEB 10th Results
- Where to Check BSEB 10th Results
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 matric result for over 15 lakh students after weeks of delay. The Bihar Board class 10 results are now available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Shortly | The Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB 10th result 2020 shortly (today at 12:30pm). The matric results will be uploaded on onlinebseb.in and biharboard.online.
Here's to check Bihar Board 10th results 2020
1. Visit the BSEB official website of at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboarodnline.com
2. Click on the "Class 10 Result" link given on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll number, DoB and other credentials and click on submit.
4. The results will appear on your screen.
5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
Passing Marks Required to Clear Class 10 Exams | Students must score 33 per cent marks in each subject, as well as overall in order to pass the exam. For those who fail to clear a subject, improvement exams are held, however, the statement of improvement or supplementary exams is not clear this year.
Students can check their result at the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, the website is expected to crash due to heavy load. If candidates face such a problem, they can also check result at the alternative addresses at onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.
Other Websites to Check Bihar Board Results | Over 15 lakh students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination can check their results on indiaresults.com. To check their matric scores, candidates must enter their roll number and other details.
Grace Marks Policy for Bihar Board | Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or the Bihar Board had introduced the grace marks policy. Under the Bihar Board's grace marks policy, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.
Websites to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The BSEB Bihar Board matric 10th result can be checked at onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.
No Press Conference This Year | Today, the Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Where to Check BSEB 10th Results 2020 | Candidates, who appeared for the class 10th examination this year, can check their results on the Bihar Board's official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the BSEB has officially declared the class 10 results.
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 to be released today. (Image: News18.com)
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will jointly release the Bihar Board results for class 10 students without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing
This year, the announcement of the BSEB matric result was delayed by many weeks because of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, leaving over 15 lakh candidates, who had appeared for the board exams, anxious. This year, the BSEB will not hold any press conference to announce the results, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, 15,29,393 students including 7,83,034 girls wrote class X exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.
Earlier, the board announced the result on April 6 and recorded a pass percentage of 80.73% in class X.
