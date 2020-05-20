 Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Scores to be Released Today at biharboard.ac.in - News18

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Scores to be Released Today at biharboard.ac.in

News18.com | May 20, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Event Highlights

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | In Bihar, the BSEB class 10 results will bee released today by the Bihar School Examination Board. The Bihar 10th results for matric students will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. After the results are declared by the Bihar Board online, the mark sheets will be released for the Class 10 students.

Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSE class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the afternoon by the Bihar Board. For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. Apart from the official websites, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can also check their Bihar Board 10th results directly here.
May 20, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process, which suffered a delay due to the coronavirus lockdown, began on May 6 and concluded last week. Last year, the BSEB pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 10 exam stood at 80.73%.

May 20, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 via SMS | In case, the official websites crash, or students are unable to access their BSEB 1oth result online for other reasons, they can check via SMS. For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10-space-ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

May 20, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

BSEB 10th Result to be Released at Presser | The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 10th Results 2020 today at a press conference, following which the BSEB will upload the Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

May 20, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

Students who had taken the Bihar Board examination are advised to keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference when the Bihar Board 10th results are released by the BSEB.

May 20, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

The Bihar Board has already completed the evaluation process for the remaining answer sheets for BSEB Matric Exam 2020. After the final scrutiny of the copies of the students who have scored the highest marks, the board is expected to release the official result for BSEB Class 10 result today (May 20).

May 20, 2020 11:55 am (IST)

Here's How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

Step 2: Once the result will be announced, click on the link provided

Step 3: Enter the serial number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed online

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

May 20, 2020 11:46 am (IST)

Where to Check Bihar 10th Result 2020 | The BSEB Matric results will be released by the Bihar Board on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

May 20, 2020 11:41 am (IST)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | As per reports, the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 is set to be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this afternoon.

Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'
Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'
Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials
Step 6: Enter the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process, which suffered a delay due to the coronavirus lockdown, began on May 6 and concluded last week. Last year, the BSEB pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 10 exam stood at 80.73%.





