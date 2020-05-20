Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB Class 10 Scores to be Released Today at biharboard.ac.in

May 20, 2020 11:55 am (IST)

Here's How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

Step 2: Once the result will be announced, click on the link provided

Step 3: Enter the serial number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed online

Step 5: Download the result for future reference